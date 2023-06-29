Home>>
China installs world's most powerful offshore wind turbine
(People's Daily App) 14:17, June 29, 2023
The installation of a wind turbine with a capacity of 16 megawatts was completed Wednesday at an offshore wind farm in Pingtan, Fujian Province.
The wind turbine, the first in the world with such a large capacity, has three 123-meter blades. Its rotor sweep area is as large as seven standard soccer fields.
(Produced by Li Siyao, Huang Jingjing and Gao Yuan)
