China's power generation rises in Jan-Feb

Xinhua) 08:46, March 20, 2023

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation rose 0.7 percent year on year to 1.35 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first two months of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

Wind power output surged 30.2 percent from the same period last year. Solar power generation increased 9.3 percent, while nuclear power generation expanded 4.3 percent year on year.

Thermal power generation edged down 2.3 percent year on year in the period, and the country's hydropower output fell 3.4 percent from a year ago.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)