Electricians guarantee power supply in NE China

Xinhua) 10:23, January 14, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 11, 2022 shows the Zhuaji power supply station under Fuyuan power supply company of the State Grid Heilongjiang branch in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The Zhuaji power supply station guarantees the power supply to over 1,800 households at Wusu Town and its 11 surrounding villages in Fuyuan, China's easternmost city.

Five electricians of the power supply station often face extremely cold weather to check the operation of power lines along the 150-km route. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Bai Huaxian (L), head of the Zhuaji power supply station under Fuyuan power supply company of the State Grid Heilongjiang branch, tapes his colleague Fei Yiwei's trousers up for walking in the snow in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023.

Bai Huaxian (L), head of the Zhuaji power supply station under Fuyuan power supply company of the State Grid Heilongjiang branch, and his colleague Fei Yiwei are on the way to check the operation of the power lines in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023.

Bai Huaxian (L), head of the Zhuaji power supply station under Fuyuan power supply company of the State Grid Heilongjiang branch, and his colleague Fei Yiwei check the operation of the power lines in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023.

Bai Huaxian (R), head of the Zhuaji power supply station under Fuyuan power supply company of the State Grid Heilongjiang branch, and his colleague Fei Yiwei check the operation of power lines in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023.

Bai Huaxian (R), head of the Zhuaji power supply station under Fuyuan power supply company of the State Grid Heilongjiang branch, and his colleague Fei Yiwei check the operation of the power lines in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023.

In this aerial photo, Bai Huaxian, head of the Zhuaji power supply station under Fuyuan power supply company of the State Grid Heilongjiang branch, and his colleague Fei Yiwei are on the way to check the operation of the power lines in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023.

Bai Huaxian (R), head of the Zhuaji power supply station under Fuyuan power supply company of the State Grid Heilongjiang branch, and his colleague Fei Yiwei check the operation of power lines in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023.

Bai Huaxian (L), head of the Zhuaji power supply station under Fuyuan power supply company of the State Grid Heilongjiang branch, and his colleague Fei Yiwei, check the operation of power facilities of a heating company in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023.

In this aerial photo, Bai Huaxian (L), head of the Zhuaji power supply station under Fuyuan power supply company of the State Grid Heilongjiang branch, and his colleague Fei Yiwei check the operation of the power lines in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023.

In this aerial photo, Bai Huaxian (R), head of the Zhuaji power supply station under Fuyuan power supply company of the State Grid Heilongjiang branch, and his colleague Fei Yiwei are on the way to check the operation of the power lines in Fuyuan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023.

