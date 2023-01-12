China's coal-rich province supplies more power in 2022
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2021 shows a photovoltaic power station in Tujing Village, Yunzhou District of Datong City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
TAIYUAN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's coal-rich province of Shanxi increased its power-transmission efforts in 2022, sending 146.4 billion kWh of electricity to 22 other province-level regions, an annual increase of 18.55 percent, according to the State Grid Shanxi Electric Power Company.
As one of the nation's major power suppliers, Shanxi has continuously strengthened power grid construction and equipment upgrading, and has optimized the mode of its power grid operations.
Since 2012, Shanxi has built and put into operation four channels for outbound power transmission, said the company.
The province's grid-connected installed capacity of electricity generation has increased from 54.55 million kW in 2012 to 121 million kW in 2022, while its power transmission capacity has increased from 19.3 million kW to 30.62 million kW during the period, it added.
