China National Nuclear Corporation reports steady growth in power generation

Xinhua) 10:51, January 09, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), one of the country's largest nuclear power operators, said the company had generated nearly 218.74 kilowatt-hours of electricity from commercial operation in 2022, up 11.17 percent year on year.

The CNNC said all its nuclear power units combined to generate a total of 185.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity last year -- up 7 percent from the 2021 level.

The company also reported a large expansion in new energy installed capacity -- such as wind and solar power -- with new energy power generation from such sources surging by 51.16 percent year on year to about 22.48 billion kilowatt-hours in 2022.

The CNNC said it aims to generate 228.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity this year, of which 183.5 billion kilowatt-hours will be nuclear power.

