Home>>
China's power generation up in November
(Xinhua) 14:14, December 15, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation rose 0.1 percent year on year to 666.7 billion kilowatt-hours in November 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Thursday.
In the January-November period, total power generation increased by 2.1 percent year on year to reach 7.6 trillion kilowatt-hours, data revealed.
In breakdown, thermal power generation increased 1.4 percent and wind power output rose 5.7 percent from a year ago, NBS data showed.
Nuclear power generation expanded 11.1 percent, while hydropower output dropped 14.2 percent compared to the same period last year.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Mega power storage utility operational in northeast China
- China's power generation up 2.2 pct in first three quarters
- China's power use up 4 pct in first nine months
- Power storage utility to meet peak demand built in NE China
- New power unit starts operation at Baihetan hydropower station
- Workers maintain power lines in Kuwait
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.