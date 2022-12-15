We Are China

China's power generation up in November

Xinhua) 14:14, December 15, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation rose 0.1 percent year on year to 666.7 billion kilowatt-hours in November 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Thursday.

In the January-November period, total power generation increased by 2.1 percent year on year to reach 7.6 trillion kilowatt-hours, data revealed.

In breakdown, thermal power generation increased 1.4 percent and wind power output rose 5.7 percent from a year ago, NBS data showed.

Nuclear power generation expanded 11.1 percent, while hydropower output dropped 14.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

