New power unit starts operation at Baihetan hydropower station

(People's Daily App) 14:11, September 20, 2022

A new power-generating unit at the Baihetan hydropower station in Southwest China started full operations on Sunday.

The Baihetan hydropower station is located on the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River. It transmits electricity from the resource-rich west to the energy-hungry east, marking a major step in the country's utilization of clean energy.

