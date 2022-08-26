View of Maowei floating photovoltaic power station on water in east China's Anhui

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2022 shows a view of Maowei floating photovoltaic power station on water in Gucheng Township of Yingshang County, east China's Anhui Province. Gucheng Township has transformed the former coal mining subsidence areas into the bases for floating photovoltaic power station on water in recent years. Maowei floating photovoltaic power station on water has been put into operation with an installed capacity of 130 MW. Its average annual power generation has reached 136 million kWh, saving about 54,400 tons of standard coal and reducing 135,600 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Workers conduct examination and maintenance work for Maowei floating photovoltaic power station on water in Gucheng Township of Yingshang County, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 25, 2022. Gucheng Township has transformed the former coal mining subsidence areas into the bases for floating photovoltaic power station on water in recent years. Maowei floating photovoltaic power station on water has been put into operation with an installed capacity of 130 MW. Its average annual power generation has reached 136 million kWh, saving about 54,400 tons of standard coal and reducing 135,600 tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

