"Power highways" in E China
Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows electricians working on the Lingzhou-Shaoxing 800-kilovolt direct current transmission line over the Yangtze River in Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province. At a height of up to 280 meters over the Yangtze River in Chizhou, east China's Anhui Province, a team of utility technicians recently carried out an overhaul for the Lingzhou-Shaoxing 800-kilovolt direct current transmission line.
The ultra-high-voltage (UHV) power transmission project stretching from Lingzhou of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region all the way to Shaoxing of east China's Zhejiang Province, is an important part of the country's massive power network often termed "power highways," built to transmit electricity from its resources-rich west to the more developed, power-thirsty east. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
