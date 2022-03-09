Languages

Wednesday, March 09, 2022

110MV solar power station built up on fishing farm

(Ecns.cn) 15:17, March 09, 2022

Photo shows a solar power project under construction in Tongling, east China's Anhui Province, March 7, 2022. The project, with solar panels installed above the fishery water, is expected to generate 110 million kwh of electricity per year. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chen)


