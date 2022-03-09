Home>>
110MV solar power station built up on fishing farm
(Ecns.cn) 15:17, March 09, 2022
Photo shows a solar power project under construction in Tongling, east China's Anhui Province, March 7, 2022. The project, with solar panels installed above the fishery water, is expected to generate 110 million kwh of electricity per year. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chen)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's first GW-level offshore wind farm starts power generation
- Special coal transportation trains expected to ease power crunch
- Working on a telecommunications tower: Watching over the wider world at another level
- Power transmission and transformation project under construction in deep mountains in Anhui
- “Super mirror power plant” in NW China’s Dunhuang promotes fight against COVID-19 with gigantic slogan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.