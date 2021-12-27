China's first GW-level offshore wind farm starts power generation

December 27, 2021

The photo taken in August 2021 demonstrates Shaba offshore wind farm, the largest single-capacity of its kind in Asia, is under construction in Yangjiang, south China’s Guangdong Province. (Photo/China Three Gorges Renewables provided to China News Service)

Shaba offshore wind farm, the nation's first million-kilowatt offshore wind farm, was connected to the power grid at full capacity and started generating electricity on Saturday.

Invested and constructed by China Three Gorges New Energy (Group) Co., Ltd, the Shaba Project has a total installed capacity of 1.7 million kilowatts.

It can generate about 4.7 billion kWh of electricity annually, which is enough to power about 2 million households in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 4 million tons per year.

