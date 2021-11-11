Home>>
Working on a telecommunications tower: Watching over the wider world at another level
Do you know how tall a telecommunications tower is and how to maintain it? A telecommunications tower is usually 45 meters in height, which is roughly equal to a 16-floor building. Workers working on those towers are called “tower workers.” They need to climb up the tower to evaluate and perform maintenance work on the tower’s equipment on a routine basis. While they are “in the sky,” they can also take a glimpse at the wider world at a higher level that ordinary people could never hope to reach.
