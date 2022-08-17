Construction of north power transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang power transmission project completed
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the north power transmission tower of the Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission project over the Yangtze River in Tongling, east China's Anhui Province.
The construction work on the north power transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt UHV direct current power transmission project has been completed on Tuesday, marking the completion of all power transmission towers across the Yangtze River of the Anhui section of the project.
Covering a total length of 2,140.2 kilometers, the project is an important part of the China's west-to-east power transmission program. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the north power transmission tower of the Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission project over the Yangtze River in Tongling, east China's Anhui Province.
The construction work on the north power transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt UHV direct current power transmission project has been completed on Tuesday, marking the completion of all power transmission towers across the Yangtze River of the Anhui section of the project.
Covering a total length of 2,140.2 kilometers, the project is an important part of the China's west-to-east power transmission program. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the north power transmission tower of the Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission project over the Yangtze River in Tongling, east China's Anhui Province.
The construction work on the north power transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt UHV direct current power transmission project has been completed on Tuesday, marking the completion of all power transmission towers across the Yangtze River of the Anhui section of the project.
Covering a total length of 2,140.2 kilometers, the project is an important part of the China's west-to-east power transmission program. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the north power transmission tower of the Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission project over the Yangtze River in Tongling, east China's Anhui Province.
The construction work on the north power transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt UHV direct current power transmission project has been completed on Tuesday, marking the completion of all power transmission towers across the Yangtze River of the Anhui section of the project.
Covering a total length of 2,140.2 kilometers, the project is an important part of the China's west-to-east power transmission program. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the north power transmission tower of the Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission project over the Yangtze River in Tongling, east China's Anhui Province.
The construction work on the north power transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt UHV direct current power transmission project has been completed on Tuesday, marking the completion of all power transmission towers across the Yangtze River of the Anhui section of the project.
Covering a total length of 2,140.2 kilometers, the project is an important part of the China's west-to-east power transmission program. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the north power transmission tower of the Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission project over the Yangtze River in Tongling, east China's Anhui Province.
The construction work on the north power transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt UHV direct current power transmission project has been completed on Tuesday, marking the completion of all power transmission towers across the Yangtze River of the Anhui section of the project.
Covering a total length of 2,140.2 kilometers, the project is an important part of the China's west-to-east power transmission program. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's power generation expands in July
- Virtual power plants gain steam amid China's rising power demand
- China's electricity use mirrors economic recovery
- China's power consumption likely to rise 5-6 pct in 2022
- Italy inaugurates 1st offshore wind farm with Chinese expertise
- In pics: maintenance work of power transmission project in Lujiang, east China
- "Power highways" in E China
- 110MV solar power station built up on fishing farm
- China's first GW-level offshore wind farm starts power generation
- Special coal transportation trains expected to ease power crunch
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.