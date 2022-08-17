Construction of north power transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang power transmission project completed

Xinhua) 08:13, August 17, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows utility technicians working at the construction site of the north power transmission tower of the Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission project over the Yangtze River in Tongling, east China's Anhui Province.

The construction work on the north power transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt UHV direct current power transmission project has been completed on Tuesday, marking the completion of all power transmission towers across the Yangtze River of the Anhui section of the project.

Covering a total length of 2,140.2 kilometers, the project is an important part of the China's west-to-east power transmission program. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

