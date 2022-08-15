We Are China

China's power generation expands in July

Xinhua) 11:35, August 15, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation rose 4.5 percent year on year to 805.9 billion kilowatt-hours in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

In the January-July period, total power generation increased by 1.4 percent year on year to reach 4.77 trillion kilowatt-hours, data showed.

In breakdown, thermal power generation increased by 5.3 percent year on year in July, reversing a drop in June, and hydropower output rose 2.4 percent from a year ago, NBS data showed.

Wind power and solar power generation increased 5.7 percent and 13 percent last month, respectively, and nuclear power output decreased 3.3 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)