China's power generation expands in July
(Xinhua) 11:35, August 15, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation rose 4.5 percent year on year to 805.9 billion kilowatt-hours in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.
In the January-July period, total power generation increased by 1.4 percent year on year to reach 4.77 trillion kilowatt-hours, data showed.
In breakdown, thermal power generation increased by 5.3 percent year on year in July, reversing a drop in June, and hydropower output rose 2.4 percent from a year ago, NBS data showed.
Wind power and solar power generation increased 5.7 percent and 13 percent last month, respectively, and nuclear power output decreased 3.3 percent year on year.
