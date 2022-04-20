In pics: maintenance work of power transmission project in Lujiang, east China

Xinhua) 08:17, April 20, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 19, 2022 shows maintenance workers taking kayaks to get to one power transmission tower of "Longquan-Zhengping" 500-kilovolt direct current transmission project in Lujiang County of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

In Lujiang of east China's Anhui Province, a team of utility technicians works like "spidermen" to maintain the 500-kilovolt direct current transmission project expanding from Longquan to Zhengping.

The power line passing Anhui is one of the key channels transmitting over 10 billion kWh of electricity per year, all-clean hydropower, from the Three Gorges hydropower station to east China.

The maintenance work of the transmission project will facilitate the stable electricity supply amid the resurgence of COVID-19. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

