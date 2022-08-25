China pledges to ease power shortage in Sichuan, Chongqing

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The National Energy Administration on Wednesday pledged efforts to ease the power supply shortage in Sichuan and Chongqing where the electrical system was strained by heatwaves.

Since July, many provinces have seen higher-than-normal temperatures, with some parts of the country logging record-high temperatures during heatwaves that enveloped much of China's southern regions.

High temperatures and sparse rains have led to dropping water levels at key hydroelectric plants, putting more pressure on coal power.

China has stepped up efforts to increase coal production this year. During the first seven months, the country's coal output was 2.56 billion tonnes, up 11.5 percent year on year.

China also expanded coal imports to meet rising demand. In July, coal imports reached 23.52 million tonnes, up 23.9 percent from June.

Due to these efforts, coal inventories at power utility facilities across China are currently over 170 million tonnes, a sufficient supply for 23 days, the administration said.

Energy demand is expected to grow in the second half of the year, especially in the winter heating season, it added.

