China's power generation up 9.9 pct in August
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation rose 9.9 percent year on year to 824.8 billion kilowatt-hours in August, official data showed.
The August growth rate was 5.4 percentage points higher than that registered in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Specifically, both thermal power and wind power generation posted faster growth in August, rising 14.8 percent and 28.2 percent from a year ago, respectively. Solar power generation grew 10.9 percent year on year.
Hydropower output, however, shrank 11 percent year on year in August, while that of nuclear power edged down 0.6 percent from the previous year.
China's power generation amounted to 5.6 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first eight months, a year-on-year increase of 2.5 percent, the data showed.
Photos
- Park in S China's Shenzhen celebrates 19th birthday of giant panda during Mid-Autumn Festival
- China Fashion Week S/S 2023 concludes in Beijing
- China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
- Teenager from SW China's Yunnan gains widespread fame for steadfast dedication to sport of tennis
Related Stories
- China's power use up 4.4 pct in Jan-Aug
- China-built wind farm alleviates power shortage in southern Kazakhstan
- Cooler southwest China resumes regular power supply: State Grid
- View of Maowei floating photovoltaic power station on water in east China's Anhui
- China pledges to ease power shortage in Sichuan, Chongqing
- Construction of north power transmission tower of Baihetan-Zhejiang power transmission project completed
- China's power generation expands in July
- Virtual power plants gain steam amid China's rising power demand
- China's electricity use mirrors economic recovery
- China's power consumption likely to rise 5-6 pct in 2022
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.