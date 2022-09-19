China's power generation up 9.9 pct in August

Xinhua) 09:24, September 19, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation rose 9.9 percent year on year to 824.8 billion kilowatt-hours in August, official data showed.

The August growth rate was 5.4 percentage points higher than that registered in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Specifically, both thermal power and wind power generation posted faster growth in August, rising 14.8 percent and 28.2 percent from a year ago, respectively. Solar power generation grew 10.9 percent year on year.

Hydropower output, however, shrank 11 percent year on year in August, while that of nuclear power edged down 0.6 percent from the previous year.

China's power generation amounted to 5.6 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first eight months, a year-on-year increase of 2.5 percent, the data showed.

