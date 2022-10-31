China's power generation up 2.2 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 10:00, October 31, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's power generation rose 2.2 percent year on year to 6.3 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first three quarters of the year, official data showed.

In September alone, the country's power generation totaled 683 billion kilowatt-hours, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Specifically, thermal power generation climbed 6.1 percent year on year last month while wind power generation went up 25.8 percent from a year earlier.

During this period, solar power generation surged 18.9 percent from the same period last year, up 8 percentage points from August, the data showed.

Hydropower output, however, shrank 30 percent year on year in September, while the output of nuclear power edged down 2.7 percent from the previous year.

