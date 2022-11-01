Mega power storage utility operational in northeast China

Xinhua) 09:12, November 01, 2022

SHENYANG, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The first phase of a mega power storage project has been put into operation in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, its developer said.

With a storage capacity of 400 MWh, the Dalian Concurrent Energy Storage Power Station is designed to increase the utilization of clean energy and ensure grid stability, according to the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The utility works like a "power bank," said Li Xianfeng, deputy director of the DICP, adding that during off-peak electricity hours, the batteries of the utility will be charged by renewable energy sources, while at peak electricity hours, the chemical energy in the batteries can transform into electricity for use.

"Given the volatile and intermittent generation of clean energy including wind and solar power, this project can increase clean energy utilization and ensure grid stability," said Li.

The current capacity of the power station can meet the daily electricity demand of some 200,000 residents. The capacity will be doubled to 800 MWh once the project is completed.

The utility is supported by the vanadium flow battery energy storage technology developed by the DICP, which is safe, reliable, enduring, recyclable and eco-friendly.

