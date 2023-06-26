Home>>
World's largest and highest-altitude hydro-solar power station put into operation
(Ecns.cn) 08:41, June 26, 2023
Aerial view of the first phase of Kela photovoltaic power station, the world's largest hydro-solar complementary power station on the Yalong River in the Tibetan autonomous prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
The integrated hydro-solar power station entered operation on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's power use up 7.4 percent in May
- China's power battery installed capacity surges in May
- China starts construction of cross-regional power transmission project
- State Grid's Zhejiang branch leverages science and technology to help solve peak summertime electricity load
- China's power generation up in March
- China's power generation rises in Jan-Feb
- China's power use up 11 pct in February
- China takes global lead in solar and wind power generating capacities
- China's power use up 3.6 pct in 2022
- CGN generated over 310 bln kWh of grid power in 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.