World's largest and highest-altitude hydro-solar power station put into operation

Ecns.cn) 08:41, June 26, 2023

Aerial view of the first phase of Kela photovoltaic power station, the world's largest hydro-solar complementary power station on the Yalong River in the Tibetan autonomous prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 25, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

The integrated hydro-solar power station entered operation on Monday.

