Construction of giant offshore wind turbine completed in Fuzhou

Xinhua) 08:39, June 29, 2023

This photo shows the construction site of the world's first 16-megawatt offshore wind turbine in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 28, 2023. The construction of the giant offshore wind turbine, with the world's largest per-unit capacity, was completed here on Wednesday, according to China Three Gorges Corporation. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

