C China's Yichang active in constructing shore power facilities

Xinhua) 09:03, October 10, 2023

Shore power maintenance staff members with the State Grid Yichang Power Supply Company inspect shore power facilities at Zigui port in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2023. Since 2015, Yichang has been active in constructing shore power facilities. To date, 168 sets of shore power facilities with a capacity of 27,000 kilovolt-amperes have been installed, covering 67 docks on the Yichang section of the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 9, 2023 shows shore power maintenance staff members with the State Grid Yichang Power Supply Company inspecting shore power facilities at Zigui port in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 9, 2023 shows shore power maintenance staff members with the State Grid Yichang Power Supply Company inspecting shore power facilities at Zigui port in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Shore power maintenance staff members with the State Grid Yichang Power Supply Company works at Zigui port in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Shore power maintenance staff members with the State Grid Yichang Power Supply Company inspect shore power facilities on a boat at Zigui port in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

