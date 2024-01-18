China's power generation up 8 pct in December 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The power generation of China's major electricity production enterprises went up 8 percent year on year in December 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.
The total power output of these firms stood at 829 billion kilowatt-hours last month, according to the NBS.
A breakdown of the data revealed that the output of solar power soared 17.2 percent year on year, while that for thermal power rose 9.3 percent.
The output of wind power and hydropower climbed 7.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, on a yearly basis, while nuclear power generation fell 4.2 percent during the same period, according to the NBS.
In 2023, the power output of these firms came in at 8.9 trillion kilowatt-hours, up 5.2 percent over one year earlier.
Photos
Related Stories
- China builds first provincial-level digital smart power grid
- China records its first use of terrestrial cable for power transmission between islands
- Chinese engineers install cutting-edge superconducting power line in Shanghai
- China sees record usage of power, gas amid cold waves
- Conference on electric power supply industry opens in China's Xiamen
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.