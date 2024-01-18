China's power generation up 8 pct in December 2023

Xinhua) 16:23, January 18, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The power generation of China's major electricity production enterprises went up 8 percent year on year in December 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows.

The total power output of these firms stood at 829 billion kilowatt-hours last month, according to the NBS.

A breakdown of the data revealed that the output of solar power soared 17.2 percent year on year, while that for thermal power rose 9.3 percent.

The output of wind power and hydropower climbed 7.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, on a yearly basis, while nuclear power generation fell 4.2 percent during the same period, according to the NBS.

In 2023, the power output of these firms came in at 8.9 trillion kilowatt-hours, up 5.2 percent over one year earlier.

