The beauty of buildings and construction crafts of the Hui-style architecture

Xinhua) 16:53, March 14, 2024

HEFEI, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Featuring black roof tiles and white walls, the Hui-style architecture is an iconic element in east China's Anhui Province. Together with surrounding mountains and rivers, the Hui-style buildings embodying the ancient Chinese philosophy of coexisting with nature form picturesque views like traditional Chinese ink paintings.

The Hui-style architecture is famous for the well-preserved folk dwellings, ancestral halls and memorial archways. As for the building crafts, delicate wood, brick and stone carvings are the most representative elements, which were included in the national intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. In 2008, the building techniques of Hui-style folk dwellings was added into the list as well.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 26, 2024 shows a view of Hongcun Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 23, 2020 shows a view of Hongcun Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on Jan. 26, 2024 shows a wood carving on a house at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 26, 2024 shows a view of Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 12, 2024 shows a historical archway in Xixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This photo taken on Jan. 26, 2024 shows a wood carving on a house at Xidi Village of Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

