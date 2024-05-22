Primate research team of Anhui University protects unique species in Huangshan

An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2024 shows a view of Fuxi Village of Tangkou Township in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Huangshan Stump-tailed Macaque (Macaca thibetana huangshanensis), a species unique to Huangshan area of China, often showing up in groups in dense forests and canyons, climbing branches and cliffs with ease, is under China's second-class national protection.

In 1983, Anhui University and Kyoto University carried out scientific and technological cooperation with a primate field research base established in Fuxi Village at the foot of Huangshan mountain to conduct ecological investigation of Huangshan stump-tailed macaques.

Over the past 40 years, abundant first-hand data on Huangshan stump-tailed macaques were obtained as Anhui University extensively cooperated with many universities and research institutes, revealing living habits, behavioral purposes and social structure of the primate.

"Huangshan stump-tailed macaques play an important role in the ecosystem of Huangshan area. The research and protection of the species is of great significance to the conservation of local biodiversity," said Zhang Tong, a doctoral candidate in Anhui University primate research team.

Huangshan stump-tailed macaques are pictured in Fuxi Village of Tangkou Township in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Huangshan stump-tailed macaques are pictured in Fuxi Village of Tangkou Township in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Zhang Tong, a doctoral candidate of Anhui University primate research team, attracts Huangshan stump-tailed macaques with food in Fuxi Village of Tangkou Township in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Zhang Tong (R) and Gao Xin, members of Anhui University primate research team, record behaviors of Huangshan stump-tailed macaques in Fuxi Village of Tangkou Township in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Zhang Tong, a doctoral candidate of Anhui University primate research team, records behaviors of Huangshan stump-tailed macaques in Fuxi Village of Tangkou Township in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Zhang Tong (L) and Gao Xin, members of Anhui University primate research team, observe Huangshan stump-tailed macaques in Fuxi Village of Tangkou Township in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Members of Anhui University primate research team conduct ecological study in Fuxi Village of Tangkou Township in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Zhang Tong (R) and Gao Xin, members of Anhui University primate research team, replace battery for a monitoring device in Fuxi Village of Tangkou Township in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

