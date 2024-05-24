Tiandu peak attracts tourists in Huangshan Mountain scenic area, E China
An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2024 shows tourists visiting the Tiandu peak in Huangshan Mountain scenic area in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The Tiandu peak, one of the most popular sites in Huangshan Mountain scenic area, has recently reopened after a rotational closure period which allows nature to rest and self-repair. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)
