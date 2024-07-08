Home>>
Trending in China | Candy bean Chinese characters from Anhui
(People's Daily App) 14:23, July 08, 2024
Can you imagine the taste of Chinese characters? Come and experience the flavors of a traditional handmade dessert called "Candy Bean Embedded with Chinese Characters" from Huizhou in East China's Anhui Province.
