Trending in China | Candy bean Chinese characters from Anhui

Candy bean Chinese characters from Anhui

(People's Daily App) 14:23, July 08, 2024

Can you imagine the taste of Chinese characters? Come and experience the flavors of a traditional handmade dessert called "Candy Bean Embedded with Chinese Characters" from Huizhou in East China's Anhui Province.

(Video source: kuaishou)

