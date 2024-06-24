View of ancient architecture complex in E China's Xucun Village

Xinhua) 10:23, June 24, 2024

An aerial photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows the ancient architecture complex in Xucun Village of Xucun Town, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The city of Huangshan raised the emergency response level for flood control to Level II on Thursday. The precipitation in the city's Xucun Village has surpassed 520 mm since Wednesday. Up to now, the village's 16 national level cultural relics protection sites are in good condition. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows the ancient architecture complex in Xucun Village of Xucun Town, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The city of Huangshan raised the emergency response level for flood control to Level II on Thursday. The precipitation in the city's Xucun Village has surpassed 520 mm since Wednesday. Up to now, the village's 16 national level cultural relics protection sites are in good condition. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows the ancient architecture complex in Xucun Village of Xucun Town, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The city of Huangshan raised the emergency response level for flood control to Level II on Thursday. The precipitation in the city's Xucun Village has surpassed 520 mm since Wednesday. Up to now, the village's 16 national level cultural relics protection sites are in good condition. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows the ancient architecture complex in Xucun Village of Xucun Town, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The city of Huangshan raised the emergency response level for flood control to Level II on Thursday. The precipitation in the city's Xucun Village has surpassed 520 mm since Wednesday. Up to now, the village's 16 national level cultural relics protection sites are in good condition. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows ancient buildings in Xucun Village of Xucun Town, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The city of Huangshan raised the emergency response level for flood control to Level II on Thursday. The precipitation in the city's Xucun Village has surpassed 520 mm since Wednesday. Up to now, the village's 16 national level cultural relics protection sites are in good condition. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows the ancient architecture complex in Xucun Village of Xucun Town, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The city of Huangshan raised the emergency response level for flood control to Level II on Thursday. The precipitation in the city's Xucun Village has surpassed 520 mm since Wednesday. Up to now, the village's 16 national level cultural relics protection sites are in good condition. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows ancient buildings in Xucun Village of Xucun Town, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The city of Huangshan raised the emergency response level for flood control to Level II on Thursday. The precipitation in the city's Xucun Village has surpassed 520 mm since Wednesday. Up to now, the village's 16 national level cultural relics protection sites are in good condition. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows ancient buildings in Xucun Village of Xucun Town, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The city of Huangshan raised the emergency response level for flood control to Level II on Thursday. The precipitation in the city's Xucun Village has surpassed 520 mm since Wednesday. Up to now, the village's 16 national level cultural relics protection sites are in good condition. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows an ancient pavilion in Xucun Village of Xucun Town, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The city of Huangshan raised the emergency response level for flood control to Level II on Thursday. The precipitation in the city's Xucun Village has surpassed 520 mm since Wednesday. Up to now, the village's 16 national level cultural relics protection sites are in good condition. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)