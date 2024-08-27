Huangshan not just world-famous mountain but also my hometown: Adrien Brill

Adrien Brill, an American who has lived in Huangshan city for seven years, visited Huangshan Mountain for the first time on a trip after graduating from Sichuan University in Chengdu. Since then he has formed a special connection. Thereafter he married a woman from the city of Huangshan and has settled down there. He is an English teacher at Huangshan University and owner of a pizza restaurant. "Huangshan is not just a world-famous mountain but also my hometown," Brill said at an event promoting the Greater Huangshan Area in Beijing on August 23. With the theme "Greater Huangshan in Misty Rain, a Resting Place for the Spirit," representatives from eight different fields gathered to share their stories related to the area. The event promoted the integrated development of tourism, wellness, cultural creativity, sports events and cultural services.

