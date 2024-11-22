Migratory birds arrive at Caohai National Nature Reserve in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 09:40, November 22, 2024

Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2024 shows black-necked cranes, a species under first-class state protection, at the Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Wang Jinsong)

Recently, the Caohai National Nature Reserve in Weining Yi, Hui and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province welcomed this year's first batch of migratory black-necked cranes, a species under first-class state protection in China. These birds have brought vitality to Caohai this winter through their calls to companions, graceful dancing, and singing.

Caohai, known as the world's top wetland for bird observation, is an important wintering ground for black-necked cranes.

According to statistics from the management committee of the nature reserve, Caohai welcomed over 100,000 migratory birds that overwintered here, including more than 2,500 black-necked cranes, 900 common cranes, and 5,200 bar-headed geese, from late 2023 to early 2024.

