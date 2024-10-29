Red-billed gulls seen in Yinchuan as city's ecological efforts strengthened

Xinhua) 08:38, October 29, 2024

People feed red-billed gulls at a lake in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2024. Tens of thousands of red-headed gulls have arrived at the lakes and wetland parks in Yinchuan City.

Nourished by the Yellow River, the city in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region is a haven of aquatic plants and lush vegetation, attracting a variety of birds. Thanks to the strengthened environmental governance and continuous ecological construction, the ecological environment of Yinchuan has improved year by year and it is now an ideal rest stop for migrating birds. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

People feed red-billed gulls at Haibao park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2024.

A visitor poses for photos with red-billed gulls at Haibao park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2024.

People interact with red-billed gulls at Haibao park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 28, 2024.

