Hainan attracts migratory birds thanks to improved ecological environment
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows lesser sand plovers at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering in the southmost island province of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Photos
