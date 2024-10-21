Hainan attracts migratory birds thanks to improved ecological environment

Xinhua) 16:51, October 21, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows lesser sand plovers at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering in the southmost island province of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering in the southmost island province of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows migrant birds at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering in the southmost island province of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering in the southmost island province of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows migrant birds at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering in the southmost island province of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows lesser sand plovers flying at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering in the southmost island province of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows curlews at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering in the southmost island province of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows lesser sand plovers at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering in the southmost island province of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows curlews at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering in the southmost island province of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows curlews at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province. The ecological environment in Hainan has been improving in recent years thanks to the protection of wetlands and birds by the local government, attracting an increasing number of migrant birds wintering in the southmost island province of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

