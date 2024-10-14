"Guarding Rainforest Homeland" exhibition held in Haikou
A man listens to the sound from nature at the "Guarding Rainforest Homeland" exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 13, 2024. The "Guarding Rainforest Homeland" exhibition has been held by the management office of the National Park of Hainan Tropical Rainforest in Haikou. Featuring animal specimens, photographs and videos, the exhibition showcases the beauty of rainforest and introduces the construction process of the National Park of Hainan Tropical Rainforest. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A visitor poses for a photo at the "Guarding Rainforest Homeland" exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 13, 2024.
People visit the "Guarding Rainforest Homeland" exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 13, 2024.
People visit the "Guarding Rainforest Homeland" exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 13, 2024.
People visit the "Guarding Rainforest Homeland" exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 13, 2024.
People visit the "Guarding Rainforest Homeland" exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 13, 2024.
