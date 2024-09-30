Relics from South China Sea make debut in Hainan

September 30, 2024

People visit an exhibition featuring relics retrieved from two ancient shipwrecks discovered in the South China Sea at the China (Hainan) Museum of the South China Sea in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

A total of 408 pieces of artifacts from the two ancient shipwrecks were on display, along with 34 borrowed artifacts from the Palace Museum and other museums, bringing the total number of exhibits to 442.

