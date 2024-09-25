Discover cultural products in Hebei: Filigree inlay craftsmanship

(People's Daily App) 13:48, September 25, 2024

Gold and silver filigree, woven into delicate frameworks, inlaid with jade, and adorned with kingfisher feathers, creates a brilliance that lasts forever -- this is the national intangible cultural heritage, the Dachang Filigree Inlay Art. Filigree inlay, also known as fine metalworking, is a combination of two techniques: filigree and inlay. It uses gold, silver, and copper as raw materials, employing traditional techniques such as pinching, filling, assembling, welding, weaving, and piling. The craftsmanship is exquisite, the designs are elegant, and the patterns are diverse.

