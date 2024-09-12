We Are China

Exhibition themed on Notre-Dame De Paris opens in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 15:56, September 12, 2024

People view exhibits during the Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

The Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition showcased the revival of the precious cultural legacy after the massive fire in 2019.

