Exhibition themed on Notre-Dame De Paris opens in Beijing
People view exhibits during the Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
The Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition showcased the revival of the precious cultural legacy after the massive fire in 2019.
People view exhibits during the Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
People view exhibits during the Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
People view exhibits during the Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
People view exhibits during the Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
People view exhibits during the Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
People view exhibits during the Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
People view exhibits during the Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
People view exhibits during the Notre-Dame De Paris Augmented Exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.