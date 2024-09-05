France to be guest of honor at upcoming manufacturing convention in China

Xinhua) 15:48, September 05, 2024

HEFEI, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- France will be the guest of honor at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention, which will begin on Sept. 20 in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, local authorities said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The four-day event will feature 25 sub-events including seminars and forums, aiming to showcase the achievements of advanced manufacturing and promote global manufacturing cooperation.

As the event's guest of honor, France will organize French manufacturing enterprises to attend the exhibition and hold various cooperation and exchange activities.

Around 1,000 guests from home and abroad will attend the convention, including many foreign guests.

Covering an area of 20,000 square meters, the exhibition hall will display a variety of cutting-edge technologies.

Held since 2018, the World Manufacturing Convention has attracted over 600 top executives from Fortune 500 companies to date. Over 3,600 projects have been signed, with an actual investment of over 1.5 trillion yuan (about 211.3 billion U.S. dollars).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)