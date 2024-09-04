Chinese company develops graphite with over 99.9 pct purity

Xinhua) 16:35, September 04, 2024

HARBIN, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- A research team from China Minmetals Corporation has developed a purification technology to achieve graphite with a purity rate of more than 99.99995 percent, which is important for producing materials used in high-tech machinery and equipment.

Led by Wang Jionghui, the team of researchers has significantly increased graphite purity from 95 percent and can continuously maintain the purification process to ensure this ultra-pure quality.

The team has collaborated with several equipment manufacturing enterprises to develop the graphite purification process.

Graphite, a form of carbon with the characteristics of lubrication, electrical conductivity, erosion and high-temperature resistance, is a superior mineral resource in China and is vital for the development of high-tech industries.

China Minmetals Corporation owns a major graphite reserve in Hegang City in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, where it has built a graphite mineral processing plant with an annual output of 200,000 tonnes of graphite.

Wang's team has carried out research for the development of ultra-pure graphite products, such as high-end negative electrode materials and carbon-based semiconductor graphite.

