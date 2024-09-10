Home>>
Trending in China | Qing Dai: Ancient remedy, modern beauty
(People's Daily App) 16:31, September 10, 2024
Qing Dai, also known as indigo naturalis, is a plant-based ingredient cherished in traditional Chinese medicine for its anti-inflammatory properties. Beyond its healing power, it's also used to dye textiles and create stunning eyebrow makeup with its rich blue and purple hues. Curious about how it's made? Watch the video to learn more.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Yang Yang)
