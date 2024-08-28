Trending in China | Mulberry paper

Languages

(People's Daily App) 16:30, August 28, 2024

Mulberry paper is a centuries-old material with a rich history in Chinese culture. Made from the bark of mulberry trees, it is traditionally handcrafted, durable, and smooth.

