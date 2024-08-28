Home>>
Trending in China | Mulberry paper
(People's Daily App) 16:30, August 28, 2024
Mulberry paper is a centuries-old material with a rich history in Chinese culture. Made from the bark of mulberry trees, it is traditionally handcrafted, durable, and smooth.
