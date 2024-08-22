News Analysis: Chinese culture behind huge success of "Black Myth: Wukong"

08:08, August 22, 2024 By Zhang Xuan ( Xinhua

This undated image provided by the Game Science shows the Monkey King or Sun Wukong, one of the most iconic characters in global fiction, from the video game "Black Myth: Wukong." (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- In a world where ever-changing high-end techniques are redefining the lifestyles of "Generation Z," a game named "Black Myth: Wukong," with its exquisite scenarios and Chinese culture genes, has brought about a mania among gaming enthusiasts worldwide.

Within 10 hours of its official release globally, the Triple-A game had over two million concurrent players on Steam. The unexpected success of the game, developed by a private Chinese company over six years, has allowed people to appreciate exotic Chinese traditional culture in addition to the fun and joy of playing the game.

Wukong, or Monkey King, is an iconic figure from "Journey to the West" -- a Chinese classic novel dating back about 500 years. The tale is about the adventures of a monk and his three disciples, centering on Sun Wukong, known for his supernatural abilities and mischievous nature.

There is overwhelming praise for its impact on the game industry. Back to the essence, just as Feng Ji, the game's producer, said: "The game is good enough in quality to attract gamers to soak into the Chinese god-evil story."

An interest in the ancient Chinese literature "Journey to the West" has been aroused among netizens and players.

Some who bought this game may not be fans of the Chinese classic epic, but you can be -- that's what it has proved. An ongoing hot discussion on Reddit's online game community shows gamers are "hardworking" on every detail of the novel.

From the fundamental question, "Which version of Journey to the West should I read?" to numerous reposts of an English essay, "Summary of the Journey to the West," the game has made various versions of the Chinese classic much looked for.

Games or movies combining iconic cultural elements may also be regarded as a form of cultural exchange. Years ago, Disney created the animated blockbuster "Mulan" based on a well-known Chinese folk heroine who disguised herself as a man to serve in the army, replacing her father.

Indeed, enjoying the game could be a journey to experience the beauty of Chinese culture -- its music, landscapes, architecture, clothes, or even folk tales.

"Traditional culture is right there, and you'll like it when you see it," said the game's art director, Yang Qi. "What we can do is to give people a closer look through the game."

China's abundance of well-preserved historical buildings offered the domestic game developer an innate advantage. Digitally scanning ancient buildings to present them in the game is more cost-saving and provides a better authentic experience.

"Chinese games like 'Black Myth: Wukong' embrace traditional cultural aesthetics. This might be refreshing after years of excessive cyberpunk styles and over-the-top colors. Few things are as rich and diverse as the traditional tales of ancient cultures," a Twitter user, "LearningTheLaw," says.

Of course, a game is a game. China will always welcome travelers from around the world who want to explore and learn more about its profound culture.

As a Reddit user wrote, "I (American) have been waiting so long to have more Chinese influence in the Western game sphere. Chinese culture and mythology are rich. I hope we can get more stuff like this. Would love to go to China someday."

