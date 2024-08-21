2024 Beijing Culture Forum to be held in September

Xinhua

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Beijing Culture Forum will kick off in the Chinese capital on Sept. 19, according to its organizers.

With a permanent theme of "Inheritance, Creativity, Mutual Learning," the forum has "Enhance Culture Exchanges for Common Progress" as its theme for this year.

A main forum, six sub-forums, and over 30 professional seminars and relevant cultural activities will be staged during the three-day event.

Over 800 participants from home and abroad will hold in-depth discussions on topics including mutual learning between civilizations and common progress, spiritual life and industrial development, cultural heritage protection and inheritance, and new cultural business forms and technology integration.

The forum is co-organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, and the Beijing municipal government.

