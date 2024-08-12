Xunpu flowery headwear: Wearing spring on your head

(People's Daily App) 16:35, August 12, 2024

The Xunpu flowery headwear is a traditional headdress in Xunpu village of Quanzhou City, East China's Fujian Province. During major festivals, women in Xunpu would wear fresh flowers on their hair to express their pursuit of a beautiful life and also serve as a prayer for the safe return of their family members who go out to sea for fishing. The headwear is a signature of "Xunpu Women Customs", which was listed as a national intangible heritage in 2008.

(Produced by Liu Xiaoyu, Fu Junjie and Xie Jiahui)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)