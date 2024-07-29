An American finds second home in China's millennia-old city

Daniel Welker and his family pose for a photo at the Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 11, 2024. (Xinhua)

ZHENGZHOU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- When Daniel Welker delved into Asian studies as an undergraduate back in the United States, he had no idea that the seemingly casual interest would later bring him across the Pacific to start a life in China.

Welker hails from the U.S. state of Kentucky and has lived in China for 12 years. He has found his second home in Luoyang, one of the cradles of Chinese civilization and the capital of 13 dynasties.

Over time, Welker has immersed himself in the local culture, enjoying specialties like spicy soup, wearing traditional Chinese clothing to feasts and even picking up some local dialects.

In recognition of his contributions and love for the city, Welker was officially appointed as a "city ambassador" by Luoyang.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities China has allowed me to have," he said, reflecting on his experiences and the bonds he has formed with a country over 10,000 km from his hometown.

Welker majored in anthropology and minored in Spanish and Asian studies in the United States. "East Asia has some differences that I wanted to understand better, so I added Asian studies. At first, it was seemingly a casual interest, but then it grew stronger," he said.

In 2011, he embarked on his first trip to China and came to Henan the following year to pursue a Chinese certification program in the province. Initially planning to stay for just one year, Welker found himself learning so much that he extended his stay for another year and eventually met his future Chinese wife.

After finishing his studies in 2014, he moved to Luoyang to work as a foreign language teacher at Luoyang Normal University and Luoyang No. 2 Foreign Language School. What was originally intended to be a one-year stint turned into two years, then three and ultimately 12 years now.

As a teacher, Welker is well-liked by his students, though he occasionally needs to be strict. He carefully observes their performance and grades them based on their English fluency and effort.

Each school year, Welker prepares gifts for the top three students, including books that he greatly enjoyed during his middle school years.

Speaking of his Chinese students, Welker said most of them have clear goals for the future and are actively pursuing them. He was deeply impressed by the English proficiency of some students.

"These kids are really driven, and they crave knowledge. They want to affect the world in a positive way, being a good representative of their own country," Welker said.

He added that he was also captivated by Henan's profound historical and cultural heritage. "If you want to see the beginnings of China, you should go to Henan."

Luoyang's rich history and cultural depth, from landmarks like the White Horse Temple, the first Buddhist temple in China, to its distinctive local customs, are incredibly impressive, Welker noted.

He believes this is a land where tradition and modernity converge, with fresh air prevailing most of the time and infrastructure, such as subways, continuously being developed.

When discussing cultural exchanges between China and the United States, Welker sees great potential.

In his spare time, Welker enjoys creating videos of his city tours in China and sharing them online to promote Chinese culture.

"Luoyang is getting more cosmopolitan than it has been in centuries since its heyday in the Sui and Tang Dynasties (581-907). It's getting more international ties. I hope the world sees more of Henan," he said.

Speaking about the relations between China and the United States, Welker said the two countries have had their commonalities and differences. "If we can focus more on the commonalities and keep improving our relationship, I think that we can do some really great things."

