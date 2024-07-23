Children learn intangible cultural heritage during summer vacation
An inheritor of intangible cultural heritage shows children paper-cutting skills at Yinchuan West Road Community of Shinan District, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 22, 2024. During the summer vacation, the community organized activities of learning intangible cultural heritage to enrich children's holiday experience. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)
Children try paper-cutting at Yinchuan West Road Community of Shinan District, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 22, 2024. During the summer vacation, the community organized activities of learning intangible cultural heritage to enrich children's holiday experience. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)
Children display a paper-cutting work at Yinchuan West Road Community of Shinan District, Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 22, 2024. During the summer vacation, the community organized activities of learning intangible cultural heritage to enrich children's holiday experience. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)
Photos
