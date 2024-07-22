We Are China

Asia Album: When Chinese Hanfu meets Malacca, Malaysia

Xinhua) 16:04, July 22, 2024

Photo taken on July 21, 2024 shows Chinese Hanfu enthusiasts in Malacca, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

MALACCA, Malaysia, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Enthusiasts of Chinese culture had fun wearing exquisite Chinese Hanfu, a traditional style of clothing worn by the Han people, in Malacca, Malaysia.

Hanfu enthusiasts gathered at Jonker Street, a famous tourist spot in Malacca, to take part in the first Malacca Hanfu festival. After the performance, participants took photos to showcase the unique charm of the Chinese Han clothing.

