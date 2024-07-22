Asia Album: When Chinese Hanfu meets Malacca, Malaysia
Photo taken on July 21, 2024 shows Chinese Hanfu enthusiasts in Malacca, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
MALACCA, Malaysia, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Enthusiasts of Chinese culture had fun wearing exquisite Chinese Hanfu, a traditional style of clothing worn by the Han people, in Malacca, Malaysia.
Hanfu enthusiasts gathered at Jonker Street, a famous tourist spot in Malacca, to take part in the first Malacca Hanfu festival. After the performance, participants took photos to showcase the unique charm of the Chinese Han clothing.
Photo taken on July 21, 2024 shows Chinese Hanfu enthusiasts in Malacca, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 21, 2024 shows Chinese Hanfu enthusiasts in Malacca, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 21, 2024 shows Chinese Hanfu enthusiasts in Malacca, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 21, 2024 shows Chinese Hanfu enthusiasts in Malacca, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Photo taken on July 21, 2024 shows Chinese Hanfu enthusiasts in Malacca, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Culture remains bedrock of people-to-people ties
- Indonesian calligraphers preserve Chinese culture, trace Silk Road legacy
- In pics: experience activities on traditional rubbing techniques for children in Qingdao
- China's cultural charm, ease of travel attract global tourists
- 2024 Chinatown Festival marked in Vancouver, Canada
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.