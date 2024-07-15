Home>>
2024 Chinatown Festival marked in Vancouver, Canada
(Xinhua) 10:14, July 15, 2024
People pose for photos with a giant panda mascot during the 2024 Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 14, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A girl attends a lion dance workshop during the 2024 Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 14, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People attend the 2024 Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 14, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A girl walks past the giant Mahjong tiles during the 2024 Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 14, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
