2024 Chinatown Festival marked in Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua) 10:14, July 15, 2024

People pose for photos with a giant panda mascot during the 2024 Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 14, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A girl attends a lion dance workshop during the 2024 Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 14, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People attend the 2024 Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 14, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A girl walks past the giant Mahjong tiles during the 2024 Chinatown Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 14, 2024. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

