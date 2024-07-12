Call for Papers: International Conference on Ideas of Human Rights in the Ancient Chinese Classics

Call for Papers

International Conference on Ideas of Human Rights in the Ancient Chinese Classics

（Announcement II）

Since the release of the Call for Papers for the "International Conference on Ideas of Human Rights in the Ancient Chinese Classics", the announcement has received widespread attention from all sectors of society, and academic colleagues have enthusiastically submitted articles. To further focus on research topics, establish support platforms with academic journals, and promote renovation by returning to the roots of human rights research, we hereby issue the second announcement. We sincerely look forward to your attending the conference to share ideas in the discussions.

A. Date

November 19-21, 2024

B. Venue

Yuelu Academy, Hunan University (Changsha, Hunan Province, PR China)

C. Host and Organizer

The conference is jointly hosted by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, the Publicity Department of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee, and Hunan University, and is jointly organized by Yuelu Academy and the Law School, Hunan University.

D. Topics

Papers should be based upon careful analysis and interpretation of the texts of the ancient Chinese classics, with a theoretical concern for integrating ancient and modern times, and linking China with foreign countries, including, but not limited to, the following topics:

a.

The origins of human rights ideas in China

b.

The foundations of human rights through the perspective of Chinese civilization

c.

Comparatively studying the history of human rights civilizations in China and the West

d.

Human rights ideas under the traditional Chinese framework of “the people as the root”

e.

Human rights ideas within the traditional Chinese concept of humanity

f.

The implications of human rights through perspectives on freedom in the ancient Chinese classics

g.

The implications of human rights through the perspective of “all under Heaven” in the ancient Chinese classics

h.

The ideas of human rights protection in the ancient Chinese classics

i.

The right to subsistence in the ancient Chinese classics

j.

The right to development in the ancient Chinese classics

k.

Ideas of human dignity in the Chinese classics

l.

Ideas of human rights in the Confucian classics

m.

Ideas of human rights in the Daoist classics

n.

Ideas of human rights in the Mohist classics

o.

Ideas of human rights in the Chinese Legalist classics

p.

Ideas of human rights in the received Chinese legal codes

q.

Ideas of human rights in judicial case judgments in Chinese history

r.

Ideas of human rights in excavated manuscripts

s.

Ideasofhuman rights in ancient Chinese books collected out of China.

t.

The modern transformation of traditional Chinese ideas of human rights

E. Requirements

a. Papers should be the author's original work that has not been published (including in journals, monographs, online sites, etc), and should comply with academic standards and ethics. Both Chinese- and English-language papers are acceptable, with a limit of 10,000 Chinese words or 7,000 English words, with few exceptions.

b. The deadline for submission is September 30, 2024. Please send papers (in Microsoft Word format) along with a personal profile (including name, gender, date of birth, employer, professional title, position, contact information, etc.) as attachments to the conference email, with the email subject written as: Author Name+Article Title.

F.

Essay Review

The conference is jointly supported by the following academic journals, and the conference organizers will coordinate with experts and journal editors to review the papers in a timely fashion and invite the authors of the selected papers to attend the conference. The selected papers will be recommended to the following journals:

Philosophical Trends 《哲学动态》 History of Chinese Philosophy 《中国哲学史》 Academic Monthly 《学术月刊》 Exploration and Free Views 《探索与争鸣》 The Journal of Humanities 《人文杂志》 Seeking Truth 《求是学刊》 Academics 《学术界》 China Law Review 《中国法律评论》 Confucius Studies 《孔子研究》 Studies in Ethics 《伦理学研究》 Seeker 《求索》 Journal of Hunan University (Social Sciences) 《湖南大学学报 （社会科学版）》 The Journal of Human Rights 《人权》 Originating the Way 《原道》

G. Contacts

Mr. Xia（夏） and Mr. Chen（陈）

Phone Numbers：

0731-88821833、15367939808 (Mr. Chen陈)

Email Address：

gujiyurenquan@126.com

Yuelu Academy, Hunan University

（湖南大学岳麓书院）

July 2024

