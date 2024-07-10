We Are China

Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp kicks off in Austria

Xinhua) 15:44, July 10, 2024

A girl tries traditional Chinese costume during the opening ceremony of Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp in Vienna, Austria, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

The 11-day camp kicked off here Tuesday, with lectures on Chinese language, arts and traditional cultures to help young audience better understand the Chinese civilization.

An instructor draws a portrait of a child during the opening ceremony of Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp in Vienna, Austria, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

A Chinese artist (C) teaches guests to maneuver shadow puppets during the opening ceremony of Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp in Vienna, Austria, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Shadow puppet artists stage a show during the opening ceremony of Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp in Vienna, Austria, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Children watch a shadow puppet show during the opening ceremony of Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp in Vienna, Austria, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

