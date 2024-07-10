Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp kicks off in Austria
A girl tries traditional Chinese costume during the opening ceremony of Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp in Vienna, Austria, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)
The 11-day camp kicked off here Tuesday, with lectures on Chinese language, arts and traditional cultures to help young audience better understand the Chinese civilization.
An instructor draws a portrait of a child during the opening ceremony of Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp in Vienna, Austria, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)
A Chinese artist (C) teaches guests to maneuver shadow puppets during the opening ceremony of Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp in Vienna, Austria, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Shadow puppet artists stage a show during the opening ceremony of Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp in Vienna, Austria, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Children watch a shadow puppet show during the opening ceremony of Chinese Culture Land - Vienna Camp in Vienna, Austria, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cross-Strait forum aims to foster Chinese solar term culture
- Feature: Retiree's unique library brings Chinese culture to Barcelona suburb
- Survey gauges global interest in Confucius
- Feature: Nepal's climbing guide enjoys Chinese peak and culture
- Foreigners learn to make traditional Chinese lacquer fans in Haikou
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.