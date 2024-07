We Are China

Foreigners learn to make traditional Chinese lacquer fans in Haikou

Xinhua) 10:56, July 07, 2024

Foreigners learn to make traditional Chinese lacquer fans in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Foreigners learn to make traditional Chinese lacquer fans in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Foreigners pose for a group photo with traditional Chinese lacquer fans made by themselves in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Foreigners learn to make traditional Chinese lacquer fans in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

